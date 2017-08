Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bancorp Inc

* Entered into securities purchase deal with institutional, accredited investors; Co sold 7.6 million of Co's common stock at $4.50 per share

* Upon closing, two investors will be entitled to have one representative each appointed to both Co's and Bancorp Bank's board of directors

* Intends to use proceeds to make investments relating to its business