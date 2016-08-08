FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom closes investigation into Premier League football rights
August 8, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom closes investigation into Premier League football rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - OFCOM

* Ofcom has today closed its investigation into how Premier League sells live UK audio-visual media rights for Premier League football matches

* Due to range of views expressed in consumer research, significant further work would be required to conclude this investigation

* Ofcom's resources could be used more effectively on other priorities to benefit consumers and competition

* Investigation, carried out under Competition Act 1998, considered whether selling arrangements of premier league restricted or distorted competition

* "The next auction will include a 'no single buyer' rule, which means that more than one broadcaster must be awarded rights"

* Has taken into account premier league's recent decision to increase number of matches available for live broadcast in UK, to a minimum of 190 per season from start of 2019/20 season

* At least 42 matches per season will be reserved for a second buyer, of which a minimum of 30 will be available for broadcast at weekend. Source text: (bit.ly/2bdDY8k)

