BRIEF-Hexagon Q2 core earnings just lag forecasts

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB

* Q2 using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure, net sales increased by 3 per cent

* Q2 operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 6 per cent to 187.1 MEUR (177.3)

* Reuters poll: Hexagon Q2 organic sales growth was seen at 3 percent, EBIT 189 million euros ($209.41 million)

* Shares drop 1.7 pct at 1110 GMT, was down 0.9 pct ahead of results

* Says while growth accelerated in manufacturing and remained strong in construction, the oil and gas business experienced a weaker quarter due to tough comparison numbers and postponed opportunitites

* Says we believe Q3 will produce similar results in this segment (pp&m) before turning to positive growth in Q4.

* Says Western Europe recorded 8 pct organic growth with strong growth in Germany, France, Spain and the Nordic countries

* Says the UK however, impacted by market uncertainties related to Brexit, recorded double digit negative growth

* Says in the Americas, North America recorded positive organic growth

* Says organic growth in China was 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Stockholm Newsroom)