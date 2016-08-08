BRIEF-AMA says excutive was dimissed following lifting of a court-ordered publication ban

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alberta Motor Association

* Following lifting of a court-ordered publication ban at 5 am on August 8, an executive was dismissed with cause

* Individual's alleged irregular financial activity was revealed during a review of financial controls

* Organization carries external insurance coverage that will allow to fully recover losses

* Alleged fraudulent activity resulted from breach of internal controls, does not compromise confidentiality of member or customer information Source text for Eikon: