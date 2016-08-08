FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairchild Semiconductor files for non-timely 10-Q
August 8, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairchild Semiconductor files for non-timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc :

* Identified certain deficiencies in internal controls relating to local bank access credentials and transaction authorizations

* During June quarter, discovered embezzlement by former non-management employee of Korean unit of local currency valued at about $630,000

* Due to embezzlement, related investigations, not yet completed evaluation of internal control over financial reporting for quarter ended June 26

* In addition, do not expect matter to have any effect on previously disclosed acquisition by on semiconductor corporation

* Files For Non-Timely 10-Q

* During quarter ended June 26, 2016, discovered an embezzlement by former non-management employee of our Korean subsidiary

* Matter did not affect amounts reported in financial results for quarter ended June 26, 2016

* At this time, anticipate that co will be able to file 10-Q with regulators within the extension period of five calendar days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
