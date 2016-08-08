FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marriott International updates on China's Ministry Of Commerce review
August 8, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marriott International updates on China's Ministry Of Commerce review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc :

* Update on china's ministry of commerce review of Marriott and Starwood merger

* At request of Chinese Ministry Of Commerce, agreed to extend time period for MOFCOM to complete review of Marriott-Starwood merger

* Approval by china's ministry of commerce is only remaining merger clearance required before transaction may close

* Additional review period, known as phase three, could last up to 60 days

* Marriott and Starwood "continue to believe that their planned merger transaction poses no anti-competitive issues in china" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
