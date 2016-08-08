FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore announces agreement in principle for restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore announces agreement in principle for restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc

* Revolving credit agreement will still be modified to include a $165 million cash paydown with balance of approximately $631 million

* Under revised plan, bondholders will collectively receive $285 million of cash, or $60 million less than in original plan

* Expects to emerge from its bankruptcy process in october

* Is in process of seeking requisite signatures to amended psa from revolver lenders

* Definitive settlement agreement between paragon and noble corporation remains in place with certain modifications

* Noble will provide direct bonding for requirements necessary to challenge tax assessments in mexico relating to paragon business for tax years 2005 through 2010

* Paragon offshore announces agreement in principle for revised restructuring agreement with bondholders and revolver banks

* Agreement further enhances liquidity and strengthens balance sheet by allowing paragon to retain $60 million of additional cash

* Contingency payment provisions in original plan for 2016 and 2017 have been eliminated under revised plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.