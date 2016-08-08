FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says market volatility seen moving higher as U.S. presidential election approaches
August 8, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says market volatility seen moving higher as U.S. presidential election approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Blackrock Strategist Richard Turnill:

* "Market volatility is unusually low, and we see it moving higher as the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election approaches"

* If Trump's poll numbers improve, could see uncertainty surrounding his future policies putting downward pressure on risk assets

* Both candidates have campaigned on increased fiscal spending on infrastructure, which would result in increased treasury issuance

* "We could see positive sentiment toward emerging market assets wane in the long run if this year's anti-trade rhetoric increases"

* If Donald Trump's poll numbers improve, it could also trigger a near-term flight to U.S. treasuries

* "Gold may be a better hedge against sell-offs of risk assets in the short run" Source text: bit.ly/2aH4us5

