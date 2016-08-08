BRIEF-Telit sees FY adjusted EBITDA between 15 pct to 32 pct higher

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc

* HY revenues up 6.3 pct to $166.1 million versus $156.3 million a year ago

* Interim dividend 2.5 cents per share (2015: nil) - 1/3 of expected full year dividend, based on 28 pct of mid-range adjusted EPS guidance

* Sees FY revenues of $370-$390 million - increase of 11 pct to 17 pct

* H1 adjusted EBITDA $21.4 million (H1 2015: $21.8 million)

* H1 adjusted profit before tax $11.4 million (H1 2015: $13.9 million)

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $52-$60 million - increase of 15 pct to 32 pct and adjusted basic EPS of $24-$30 cents - increase of 11 pct to 38 pct