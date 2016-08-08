FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gold Reserve executes settlement agreement with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gold Reserve executes settlement agreement with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold Reserve Inc:

* Has executed a settlement agreement with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

* Venezuela has agreed to acquire company's mining data for $240 million

* Agreement includes payment of arbitral award granted in favor of co in respect of Brisas project

* Mixed co board will be comprised of seven individuals, of which four will be appointed by venezuela and three by gold reserve

* Venezuela, co have entered into an agreement for formation of a jointly owned company

* Agreement includes payment from venezuela which amounts to us$769.7 million, including accrued interest up to Feb 24, in two installments

* Mixed company will be beneficially owned 55 pct by venezuela and 45 pct by a wholly-owned subsidiary of gold reserve

* Venezuela and co will work to complete financing to fund contemplated us$2.1 bln anticipated capital costs of Brisas Cristinas project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.