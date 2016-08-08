FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Konecranes: European Commission approves proposed acquisition of Terex's MHPS business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp :

* Konecranes has received approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS business

* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes to divest its STAHL CraneSystems business

* Konecranes will immediately start the divestiture process

* Konecranes and Terex continue to be fully committed to the MHPS Acquisition and are working closely with the competition authorities to obtain regulatory approvals allowing completion of the MHPS Acquisition in early 2017 as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

