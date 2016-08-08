BRIEF-Konecranes: European Commission approves proposed acquisition of Terex's MHPS business

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Konecranes Abp :

* Konecranes has received approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition of Terex's MHPS business

* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes to divest its STAHL CraneSystems business

* Konecranes will immediately start the divestiture process

* Konecranes and Terex continue to be fully committed to the MHPS Acquisition and are working closely with the competition authorities to obtain regulatory approvals allowing completion of the MHPS Acquisition in early 2017 as planned