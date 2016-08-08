BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics achieves preclinical milestone in Astellas Pharma collaboration

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
* Proteostasis Therapeutics achieves preclinical milestone in Astellas Pharma collaboration
* Says milestone demonstrated selective modulation of UPR pathway in vitro
* Says milestone triggered an undisclosed payment from Astellas
* Astellas retains right to begin 2 additional projects, which, if fully exercised would bring potential value of collaboration to $1.2 billion
* As a result of preclinical milestone, co eligible for further milestone payments, which could result in total payments of over $400 million