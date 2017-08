Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ageas SA :

* Ageas completes its 250 million euros ($276.78 million) share buy-back programme

* Between 17 August 2015 and 5 August 2016, Ageas has bought back 6,977,544 shares corresponding to 3.22 pct of total shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)