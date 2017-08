Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp

* U.S. department of energy extends Savannah River site management and operating contract through July 2018

* Fluor says extension to extend current management and operating contract at Savannah River site near Aiken, South Carolina, for additional 22 months

* Says will book undisclosed contract value in Q3 of 2016