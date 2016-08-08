FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Lion says enters LOI for acquisition of Thomson Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Black Lion Capital Corp

* In connection with transaction, company will change its name to "thomson power inc"

* Black lion will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of thomson ( "thomson shares") by way of a share exchange

* Entered into loi for acquisition of thomson power; transaction is not expected to be subject to approval of black lion shareholders

* Share exchange for shares of black lion on a one-for-one basis, subject to a maximum of 27,000,000 thomson shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

