a year ago
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust reports 2016 Q2 results
August 8, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust reports 2016 Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor hospitality trust reports 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* For Q2,revpar for 4 hotels considered new investment platform hotels increased 10.7% to $87.91 from $79.40 for same period in 2015

* Qtrly AFFO available to common shareholders loss of $447 million versus earnings of $1,855 million last year

* Revenue per available room (revpar) for 14 same-store hotels not considered held for sale at June 30,2016 declined 1.8% to $56.44

* Condor hospitality trust inc says Condor's Q2 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $13.8 million compared to $16.4 million in same 2015 period

* Continues to make significant progress on its strategic repositioning

* FFO for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased to $0.9 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for same period prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

