BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve H1 commission income down at CHF 48 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale De Geneve :

* For the full-year, the bank is forecasting a level of operating profit close to the 2015 figure

* H1 commission income has been influenced by the economic context and fell back to 48 million Swiss francs ($48.85 million)

* H1 operating profit has held up at a high level (53.4 million francs), despite negative rates, the drop in commodity prices and a difficult stock market environment

* H1 net profit fell back slightly to 42.7 million francs

* H1 assets under management and administration have increased by 3.6 percent to 22.5 billion francs Source text - bit.ly/2aIbZNW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9827 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)