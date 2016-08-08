FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Terex says sale of its MHPS business to Konecranes receives European Commission and U.S. antitrust clearances
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terex says sale of its MHPS business to Konecranes receives European Commission and U.S. antitrust clearances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Terex Corp

* Proposed sale of terex mhps business to konecranes receives european commission and U.S. Antitrust clearances

* Completion of sale of MHPS is expected to occur in early 2017 as planned

* Konecranes has announced that it will begin divestiture process immediately

* European commission approval is conditioned on a commitment by konecranes to divest their stahl cranesystems business.

* Terex corp says konecranes and terex continue to work closely with other relevant competition authorities to obtain necessary regulatory approvals

* Proposed sale of a business to konecranes received early termination of hart-scott-rodino premerger waiting period by U.S. DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.