a year ago
BRIEF-LendingClub says CFO Carrie Dolan stepping down
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LendingClub says CFO Carrie Dolan stepping down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp

* Lending Club announces several leadership changes

* Fannie Mae CEO Tim Mayopoulos joins lending club board

* Says separately, Lending Club CEO Scott Sanborn has also joined board

* CFO Carrie Dolan stepping down to pursue a new opportunity

* LendingClub has appointed Bradley Coleman to principal accounting officer and interim CFO

* Company has retained a global executive search firm to manage recruitment of a new CFO and expects to name a successor in due course

* Company has successfully hired a head of institutional investors, which will be formally announced soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
