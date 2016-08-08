FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Form Holdings to buy XpresSpa
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Form Holdings to buy XpresSpa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of xpresspa

* In 2016, xpresspa anticipates generating over $40 million of revenue and approximately 20% store level margin contribution

* Transaction has been approved by form holdings' and xpresspa's respective board of directors

* Xpresspa equity holders will receive $23.75 million of form holdings' newly issued convertible preferred stock.

* Form holdings to acquire industry-leading luxury airport spa business xpresspa

* Transaction will be funded with common and preferred equity and warrants in form holdings.

* In addition, xpresspa's indebtedness will remain outstanding following closing of transaction.

* Xpresspa anticipates increasing its number of total spa locations from 51 to more than 100 in next few years

* Xpresspa equity holders will receive 2.5 million shares of stock in co, five-year warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares of co's common stock

* Form preferred stock shall be initially convertible into 3.95 million shares of form stock, which equals a $6.00 per share conversion price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.