BRIEF-Form Holdings to buy XpresSpa

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of xpresspa

* In 2016, xpresspa anticipates generating over $40 million of revenue and approximately 20% store level margin contribution

* Transaction has been approved by form holdings' and xpresspa's respective board of directors

* Xpresspa equity holders will receive $23.75 million of form holdings' newly issued convertible preferred stock.

* Form holdings to acquire industry-leading luxury airport spa business xpresspa

* Transaction will be funded with common and preferred equity and warrants in form holdings.

* In addition, xpresspa's indebtedness will remain outstanding following closing of transaction.

* Xpresspa anticipates increasing its number of total spa locations from 51 to more than 100 in next few years

* Xpresspa equity holders will receive 2.5 million shares of stock in co, five-year warrants to purchase 2.5 million shares of co's common stock

* Form preferred stock shall be initially convertible into 3.95 million shares of form stock, which equals a $6.00 per share conversion price