BRIEF-VTTI Energy Partners LP enters into agreement to acquire additional interest in VTTI MLP B.V.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vtti Energy Partners Lp :
* VTTI Energy Partners Lp announces entry into agreement to acquire an additional 8.4% interest in VTTI MLP B.V.
* Deal expected to be accretive to co's distributable cash flow
* Deal for $96.2 million
* Following closing of acquisition, partnership would indirectly own a total economic interest of 51.0% in VTTI operating
* Following closing of acquisition, partnership would indirectly own a 51.0% indirect voting interest in VTTI operating
* Terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of co