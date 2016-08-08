BRIEF-Williams Co, Williams Partners to sell Canadian businesses for C$1.35 bln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc

* Co and Williams Partners announced today they have agreed to sell companies' Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd.

* After taking into account waiver Williams will receive net consideration of about $209 million USD

* Williams, Williams Partners agree to sell Canadian businesses for $1.35 billion CAD ($1.03 billion USD)

* After taking into account waiver, Williams Partners will receive net consideration of about $817 million USD

* Williams and Williams Partners plan to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce borrowings on credit facilities

* Williams agreed to waive $150 million USD of incentive distribution rights in quarter following closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: