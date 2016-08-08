BRIEF-Inter Pipeline says $1.35 bln acquisition of Canadian NGL midstream business

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter Pipeline announces $1.35 billion acquisition of Canadian NGL midstream business

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to funds from operations per share

* Expects to reduce its annual cash taxes by approximately $70 million in 2017 through 2019

* Anticipates increasing its $1,250 million revolving facility to $1,500 million in connection with acquisition.

* Underwriters will purchase from co, on a bought deal basis, 22.43 million subscription receipts at a price of $26.75/subscription receipt

* Does not anticipate need to issue additional equity beyond proceeds from subscription receipts, drip to partially fund acquisition

* Funding for acquisition will be provided by proceeds from issuance of subscription receipts, new term debt

* Funding for acquisition will also be provided by available capacity on committed revolving credit facility.

* Also anticipates reinstating premium dividend component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan upon close of deal