BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals-FDA recently completed routine current good manufacturing practice inspection of Co's Smithfield, Rhode Island Manufacturing Facility

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fda recently completed routine current good manufacturing practice inspection of Co's Smithfield, Rhode island manufacturing facility

* FDA observations also pertain to monitoring of water systems

* Based on current information, alexion anticipates that supply of soliris to patients will not be interrupted

* FDA observations pertain to completion, closure of certain investigations, validation of surface sampling methods

* Based on current information, does not anticipate material financial impact to resolve outstanding fda concerns