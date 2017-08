BRIEF-United Continental says continues to expect Q3 passenger unit revenue to fall 5.5-7.5 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United reports july 2016 operational performance

* Ual's july 2016 consolidated load factor increased 0.5 points compared to july 2015

* Ual's july consolidated traffic increased 1.2 percent and consolidated capacity increased 0.7 percent

* Continues to expect third-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 to 7.5 percent compared to q3 of 2015.

* Sees q3 estimated average price per gallon of fuel, excluding hedges $1.44 - $1.49