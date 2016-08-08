FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines offers compensation for customers affected by systemwide outage
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines offers compensation for customers affected by systemwide outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Vouchers are available for travel on all Delta and Delta connection-operated flights

* "systems are fully operational and flights resumed hours ago but delays and cancellations remain as recovery efforts continue"

* Delta offers compensation for customers affected by systemwide outage

* Will provide $200 in travel vouchers to all customers who experienced a delay of greater than three hours or a cancelled flight

* Customers impacted by outage and who have provided email address will be contacted today, will receive their voucher in 7-10 business days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
