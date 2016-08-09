FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lendingclub says exploring adding additional sources, structures of capital to increase resiliency, diversity
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 12:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lendingclub says exploring adding additional sources, structures of capital to increase resiliency, diversity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lendingclub :

* Roughly 51 percent of second quarter volume was originated prior to may 9

* Lendingclub says took $2.8 million in severance related costs in the second quarter

* Lendingclub says plan to reduce/eliminate investor incentives by end of q3; sees higher level of investor acquisition cost in q4

* When co recently made job eliminations, made very little of those in technology engineering area

* Slower origination growth during quarter was due to a slowdown in investor capital that occurred post may 9

* Lendingclub says over the long run, anticipate some higher level of investor acquisition cost as co continues to diversify investor mix

* Lendingclub says expect origination volumes to be roughly flat for the next two quarters

* Going forward, exploring adding additional sources, structures of capital to increase resiliency,diversity that would include committed capital

* On unusual costs,co says had employee related severance cost; says those were "definitely" one-time costs, is "not anticipating repeating that" (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.