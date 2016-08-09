BRIEF-Looser Holding intends to sell the Coatings Group

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Looser Holding AG is concentrating on two divisions and intends to sell the Coatings Group

* Intended sale marks outcome of strategy review that was announced in second half of 2015

* After planned transaction, Looser group will comprise two segments of Doors and Industrial Services

* Proceeds from sale are to be used for further dynamic development of these two segments

* Is today announcing its plans to sell Coatings Segment