a year ago
BRIEF-Ablynx reports compelling topline phase IIb study results
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
#Healthcare
August 9, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ablynx reports compelling topline phase IIb study results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv :

* Ablynx reports compelling topline phase IIb study results with its anti-IL-6R Nanobody, vobarilizumab, in RA patients, confirming its best-in-class potential

* ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 79 pct, 59 pct and 43 pct respectively at week 24

* Excellent safety profile at all administered doses

* Results demonstrate clear potential advantages of vobarilizumab compared to other anti-IL-6/IL-6R drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
