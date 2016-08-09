BRIEF-Ablynx reports compelling topline phase IIb study results

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv :

* Ablynx reports compelling topline phase IIb study results with its anti-IL-6R Nanobody, vobarilizumab, in RA patients, confirming its best-in-class potential

* ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 79 pct, 59 pct and 43 pct respectively at week 24

* Excellent safety profile at all administered doses

* Results demonstrate clear potential advantages of vobarilizumab compared to other anti-IL-6/IL-6R drugs