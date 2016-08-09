FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van Lanschot to acquire Staalbankiers' private banking activities
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Van Lanschot to acquire Staalbankiers' private banking activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot NV :

* Van Lanschot and Achmea agree sale of Staalbankiers' private banking activities

* Van Lanschot will acquire around 1.7 billion euros ($1.88 billion) in assets under management, around 280 million euros in savings and a limited number of securities based loans

* Deal does not involve other activities of Staalbankiers

* Van lanschot will pay an initial acquisition price of 16 million euros for activities to be acquired

* Van lanschot, Achmea and Staalbankiers expect to complete transaction in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

