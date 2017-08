Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj :

* Starts a cost savings plan

* Target is to reduce personnel costs by 5.0 million euros ($5.5 million) on an annual level, representing 100 man years

* Says savings will have a full impact in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

