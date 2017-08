Aug 9 (Reuters) - Resurs Holding Publ AB :

* Q2 operating income increased by 22 pct to 710 million Swedish crowns ($82.6 million)

* Q2 operating profit increased by 51 pct to 309 million crowns, and by 58 pct to sek 323 million excluding nonrecurring costs related to IPO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5911 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)