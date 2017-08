Aug 9 (Reuters) - Union Sugar Estates Company Ltd :

* HY ended June 2016 group revenue of 289.6 million rupees versus 283.9 million rupees year ago

* HY loss before tax of 10.9 million rupees versus loss of 54.2 million rupees year ago