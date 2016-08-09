FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual sells Old Mutual Wealth Italy for 278 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy

* To sell Old Mutual Wealth Italy to ERGO Italia, owned by Cinven.

* Consideration for transaction is 278 mln euro in cash, plus interest to completion.

* Transaction is subject to usual regulatory approvals and customary conditions and is expected to complete within six months

* Says sale is final part of divestment of Old Mutual Wealth's continental European businesses allowing it to focus on its core UK

* As at 31 Dec 2015, OMWI had eur 7 billion of funds under management, contributed 22 mln euro of post-tax earnings for year ending 31 Dec.

* Says proceeds will be retained by Old Mutual for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

