BRIEF-Eskimos signs preliminary acquisition and loan agreements

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eskimos SA :
* Signs a preliminary agreement to buy an organised part of a company which forms part of Euro Commerz - Dom Handlowy Sp. z o.o.
* The value of the acquisition in the preliminary agreement stays at 6.8 million zlotys ($1.76 million)
* Informed about its acquisition bid being chosen in June
* To finance the acquisition from own funds and an investment loans
* The final acqusition agreement to be signed by Oct. 7
* Gets 0.8 million euro ($886,000) loan for the purchase of equipment and 1.9 million euro loan for the acquisition financing
* Also gets a revolving credit of up to 6 million zlotys to purchase fruits and vegetables to produce frozen foods