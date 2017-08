Aug 9 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA :

* Says closes acquisition of Grupo Amaya Telleria with an investment of 186 million euros ($206.0 million)

* Says total cost includes 112 million euros price plus debt of Grupo Amaya Telleria

