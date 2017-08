Aug 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Will invest for its share up to 15 million euros ($16.63 million) from its balance sheet

* Invests in Frimo Group GmbH

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)