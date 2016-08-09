FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quotient Technology to issue 3 mln shares pursuant to services agreement
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
August 9, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quotient Technology to issue 3 mln shares pursuant to services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Quotient Technology Inc

* On Aug 3, co agreed to issue 3 million shares of company pursuant to services and data agreement as partial consideration for some rights

* Services agreement provides company with exclusive rights to provide promotions and media, to use shopper data, for about 5.5 years

* Services agreement provides certain rights that may continue on a non-exclusive basis for up to an additional 4.5 years

* Does not expect services agreement to materially impact its guidance for Q3 2016 or full year 2016 - SEC filing Source: bit.ly/2b5bBN4 Further company coverage:

