BRIEF-Quotient Technology to issue 3 mln shares pursuant to services agreement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Quotient Technology Inc

* On Aug 3, co agreed to issue 3 million shares of company pursuant to services and data agreement as partial consideration for some rights

* Services agreement provides company with exclusive rights to provide promotions and media, to use shopper data, for about 5.5 years

* Services agreement provides certain rights that may continue on a non-exclusive basis for up to an additional 4.5 years

* Does not expect services agreement to materially impact its guidance for Q3 2016 or full year 2016 - SEC filing Source: bit.ly/2b5bBN4