BRIEF-Harte Hanks reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc
* Q2 revenues from continuing operations were $97.3 million compared to $109.2 million in same quarter last year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Cost reduction program covers both labor and selling, general and administrative expenses
* During Q2, announced intention to explore strategic alternatives for trillium software business
* Strategic alternatives for our trillium software business is ongoing
* Have implemented a $25 million cost reduction program
* Parts of reduction program implemented in Q2; most remaining actions to be implemented will take place before end of Q3
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S