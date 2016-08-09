BRIEF-EMC Insurance Group Q2 net income per share $0.29

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EMC Insurance Group Inc :

* Qtrly net income per share $0.29

* We are reducing our earnings guidance for year

* Sees 2016 projected GAAP combined ratio has a load of 10.2 points for catastrophe and storm losses

* Premiums earned increased 1.3 percent for Q2

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly catastrophe and storm losses per share $0.69

* Q2 results were impacted by higher than anticipated catastrophe and storm losses

* Management is lowering its 2016 operating income guidance to a range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share

* Management is unable to accurately project company's annual net income

* Management is unable to accurately project company's annual net income

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S