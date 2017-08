Aug 9 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Voyager Therapeutics initiates third cohort in ongoing phase 1b clinical trial of vy-aadc01 in advanced Parkinson'S disease

* On track to deliver six-month data on safety, motor function and biomarkers from patients in cohort 1 and 2 by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: