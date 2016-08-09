BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems qtrly earnings per basic share $0.05

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc

* New leadership team has initiated a review of company's entire portfolio of products and technologies

* Qtrly earnings per basic share of $0.05

* Sale of assets in plymouth, michigan expected to reduce annual operating expenses by over $9.0 million

* Consolidated revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 were $44.4 million compared with $27.8 million for same period last year

* Plans to complete consolidation of plymouth, michigan corporate functions no later than end of q3 2016

* In q2 of 2016, sold a portion of its economic interest in weichai westport inc to cartesian for an upfront payment of $6.3 million