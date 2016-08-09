BRIEF-Bats Europe says to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called Bats LIS

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bats Europe:

* Bats europe to launch new european equities large in scale negotiation facility called bats lis

* Bats europe has agreed to license bids technology to launch bats lis, a new block trading service for european equity market

* Subject to regulatory approval, bats europe will commence a phased go-live for bats lis by end of year

* Bats lis will have competitive pricing model; pricing details will be shared closer to launch date.