BRIEF-Cenkos says FCA fines co 530,500 pounds following sponsor services probe

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cenkos Securities Plc :

* Has received a final notice from FCA following an investigation into company's role as sponsor to Quindell (now known as Watchstone Group Plc)

* Has entered into a full and final settlement with FCA, which includes a financial penalty of 530,500 pounds

* Cenkos failed to put in place adequate systems, controls to ensure appropriate oversight of sponsor services business

* Cenkos also failed to ensure that all deal teams were adequately supervised when carrying out sponsor services mandates