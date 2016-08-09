FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cenkos says FCA fines co 530,500 pounds following sponsor services probe
August 9, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cenkos says FCA fines co 530,500 pounds following sponsor services probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cenkos Securities Plc :

* Has received a final notice from FCA following an investigation into company's role as sponsor to Quindell (now known as Watchstone Group Plc)

* Has entered into a full and final settlement with FCA, which includes a financial penalty of 530,500 pounds

* Cenkos failed to put in place adequate systems, controls to ensure appropriate oversight of sponsor services business

* Cenkos also failed to ensure that all deal teams were adequately supervised when carrying out sponsor services mandates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

