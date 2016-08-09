BRIEF-Steris Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.79

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Steris Plc :
* Fiscal 2017 q1 revenue increased 45% to $638.4 million compared with $439.9 million for steris corporation in q1 of fiscal 2016
* Now anticipates total revenue growth in range of 22-23% for fiscal 2017, including approximately 6% organic revenue growth
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.85 - $4.00
* Constant currency organic revenue growth was 6% for q1 of fiscal 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $639.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $639.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S