FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Steris Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.79
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steris Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Steris Plc :

* Fiscal 2017 q1 revenue increased 45% to $638.4 million compared with $439.9 million for steris corporation in q1 of fiscal 2016

* Now anticipates total revenue growth in range of 22-23% for fiscal 2017, including approximately 6% organic revenue growth

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.85 - $4.00

* Constant currency organic revenue growth was 6% for q1 of fiscal 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $639.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.