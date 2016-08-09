FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharma Q2 earnings $0.80/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Announces $75 million share repurchase program

* Changes in shareholders' stock holdings may trigger a "technical change of control"

* Should co be required to amortize nol, there will be a cash impact of approximately $10 mln incurred over next few quarters

* Changes in structure of co's shareholders' stock holdings may trigger how co "utilizes accumulated net operating losses"

* Q2 shr view $0.71 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Q2 revenue $40.9 mln vs i/b/e/s view $40.8 mln

* Q2 shr $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

