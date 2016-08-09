FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coach sees FY 2017 positive low single-digit comp sales for Coach brand in North America - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Coach CEO - To focus on raising brand awareness globally through rollout of flagships, continue to renovate existing store base in FY 2017 - conf call

* Coach CEO - "No doubt" that challenges existing today affecting the category in specific, consumer spending in general will persist in FY 2017 - conf call

* Coach executive - In FY 2017, expect Coach brand directly operated square footage to be up low single digits globally - conf call

* Coach CEO says experienced relative softness in France in the quarter, impacted by weak tourist traffic - conf call

* Coach executive - FY 2017 revenue guidance assumes positive low single digit comp sales for the Coach brand in North America for the year - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
