BRIEF-Ontario Steel Investments submits formal bid for U.S. Steel Canada

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ontario Steel Investments Ltd:
* Offer includes assumption at closing of C$954 million of employer liabilities under defined benefit registered pension plans
* Total proposed purchase price was not disclosed
* Ontario Steel Investments Limited says submitted a formal binding offer for purchase of U.S. Steel Canada
* Offer includes commitment to contribute C$25 million per year toward opebs for both active and retired employees
* Ontario Steelworks in active discussions with United Steelworkers Union regarding offer for U.S. Steel Canada