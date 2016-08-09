FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Facebook to show ads to desktop users with ad blocking software
August 9, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook to show ads to desktop users with ad blocking software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Facebook

* Facebook says "providing an update on approach to ad blocking on facebook"

* Facebook says "expanding the tools we give people to control their advertising experience"

* Facebook says if users don't want to see ads about a certain interest, users can remove the interest from ad preferences

* Heard people want to be able to stop seeing ads from businesses/organizations who added them to lists, and so are adding tools to allow this

* As co offers people more controls, will also begin showing ads on facebook desktop for people who currently use ad blocking software

Source text - bit.ly/2aJ2uPR

Further company coverage:

