BRIEF-Press Ganey agrees to be acquired by EQT

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Press Ganey Holdings Inc :
* Press Ganey enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT
* Deal has enterprise value of approximately $2.35 billion
* Acquisition is expected to be completed during q4 of 2016
* Acquisition of Press Ganey represents first direct eqt equity investment in North America
* EQT to pay $40.50 per share in all cash transaction
* Agreement followed unanimous approval by Press Ganey's board of directors