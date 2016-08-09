FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Press Ganey agrees to be acquired by EQT
August 9, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Press Ganey agrees to be acquired by EQT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Press Ganey Holdings Inc :

* Press Ganey enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT

* Deal has enterprise value of approximately $2.35 billion

* Acquisition is expected to be completed during q4 of 2016

* Acquisition of Press Ganey represents first direct eqt equity investment in North America

* EQT to pay $40.50 per share in all cash transaction

* Agreement followed unanimous approval by Press Ganey's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

